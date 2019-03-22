

Midland council approved more than $14 million for a downtown reconstruction project that will see shovels hit the ground in the spring of 2020.

Construction will run along King Street from Bayshore up to Yonge Street.

The multi-million-dollar project will modernize the ageing sewer pipes, separating wastewater and stormwater while also helping to revitalize the downtown.

“To make it more pedestrian-friendly, a more inviting place for the community to come down and meet your neighbour, shop and support local businesses,” explains Midland Mayor Stewart Strathearn.

Midland’s BIA says a major concern all along has been the disruption to downtown businesses.

“You can’t pull up the main street and not be disrupted in some sense,” says Scott Campbell, BIA Chair.

Campbell says they are working on ways to ensure that there is continual access for customers along King Street during construction.

It’s expected the project will take a year to complete.