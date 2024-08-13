13th annual Cycle for Hope aims to break fundraising records for cancer support

The Georgian Bay Cycle for Hope is gearing up for its 13th annual ride, and organizers believe this could be their best year yet.

The event will take place on Saturday and offers six different cycling paths around the scenic trails along the bay in Collingwood and Penetanguishene.

The inclusive event welcomes participants of all ages and abilities and anticipates 300 riders to take part.

The Cycle for Hope has raised roughly $600,000 for cancer support initiatives, and a portion of this year's proceeds is expected to break previous fundraising records.

All proceeds from Saturday's ride will stay with local communities.

"It goes to provide direct support for people living with cancer, as well as their caregivers and family members - cancer is a journey that your family goes through," said Eric Walters, Georgian Bay Cancer Support Centre executive director.

One of the event's participants, Fred Pitt, is a cancer survivor who said support is invaluable. "I've just gone through a whole series of events for cancer, so having this group in Collingwood has been terrific. It's been a really great support for me, so I want to give back to the support centre and do this crazy thing I'm doing by riding to Penetanguishene."

The Cycle for Hope has already raised more than $100,000 in advance of the event.

Participants must complete a ride waiver.

Riders will receive lunch at the Penetanguishene finish line.

The Collingwood route starts at New Life Church on Tracey Lane at 7:30 a.m., and the Penetanguishene route starts at the Penetanguishene Rotary Champlain Wendat Park at 8 a.m.

Complete details are available on the Cycle for Hope website.