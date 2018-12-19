Featured
13-year police veteran faces criminal charges
CTV Barrie
December 19, 2018
Last Updated Wednesday, December 19, 2018 5:31PM EST
An Orangeville police officer with ten years of service with the force has been arrested after an investigation by provincial police.
The OPP started investigating the constable's conduct in August after a request by Orangeville police.
On Tuesday, the OPP charged the officer with breach of trust and disclosure of private communication.
The officer is scheduled to be in court in February.