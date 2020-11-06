BARRIE, ONT. -- Thirteen new COVID-19 cases were reported across Simcoe County Friday, for a total of 145 cases this week, the highest weekly case count yet.

Five of the cases listed are among Barrie residents who contracted the virus through the workplace.

The remaining cases are in New Tecumseth, Clearview and Ramara.

The Simcoe Muskoka health unit says most COVID-19 infections are from the Barrie and South Simcoe areas, including outbreaks at four seniors' homes.

