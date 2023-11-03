BARRIE
Barrie

    • 12th annual coat drive run by Orillia's students is accepting donations

    For the 12th year Orillia high school students and staff at the Learning Centres of Simcoe County District School Board hand out free coats, Thurs. Nov.2, 2023 (CTV NEWS BARRIE/K.C. Colby) For the 12th year Orillia high school students and staff at the Learning Centres of Simcoe County District School Board hand out free coats, Thurs. Nov.2, 2023 (CTV NEWS BARRIE/K.C. Colby)

    Orillia Learning Centre and Simcoe Shores Secondary School to spread the warmth with a coat drive

    The Orillia Learning Centre and Simcoe Shores are partnering with Laundry Lounge to bring warmth to the community with their annual winter coat drive.

    Donations of gently-used winter coats can be dropped off until Nov. 17 during regular business hours at the following Orillia locations:

    • Orillia Learning Centre – 575 West Street South, Unit 15
    • St. Paul's United Church – 62 Peter Street North
    • West Ridge Coin Laundry – 5-3280 Monarch Drive
    • Wihlidal Family Chiropractic – 15 Matchedash Street North

    Coats are needed in all sizes (infant, child, teen, and adult), but especially small children's sizes and men's large.

    All coats will be cleaned prior to distribution. Fur or leather coats cannot be accepted because of specialized cleaning requirements.

    All donated winter coats will be distributed at no charge to Learning Centre and Simcoe Shores students and to Orillia and area residents.

    Coats will be available for pick up between Nov. 6 and Dec. 22, Monday to Friday between 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Orillia Learning Centre.

    Remaining coats will be donated to community resource affiliates.

    This initiative links directly to the Simcoe County District School Board's strategic priorities in the community.

