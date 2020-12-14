BARRIE, ONT. -- As Simcoe Muskoka enters its first day in the Red-Control COVID-19 zone, the health unit reports another virus-related death on Monday.

The health unit says a Simcoe County man in his 80s is the region's 55th victim to die with COVID-19.

Related Article: What the Red-Control zone means for Simcoe Muskoka

The Simcoe Muskoka health unit listed 121 new infections since Friday, including 13 people hospitalized.

Of the new cases reported, five are in Muskoka.

The new cases breakdown as follows:

Barrie - 24

New Tecumseth - 21

Bradford West Gwillimbury - 18

Innisfil, Springwater - 10

Midland - 9

Penetanguishene - 6

Oro-Medonte - 4

Adjala-Tosorontio, Collingwood, Essa, Orillia - 3

Ramara, Gravenhurst, Huntsville - 2

Bracebridge - 1

There are currently six active outbreaks at Simcoe County schools, including a new one at St. Joseph's Catholic High School in Barrie.

Tracking COVID-19 cases in local schools

The health unit also listed outbreaks at seven facilities, including at Georgian Bay General Hospital in Midland. The remaining facilities are seniors' homes.

"Residents of long-term care and retirement homes have been the hardest hit by COVID-19, with one-third of cases succumbing to the illness," the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit states.

Hospital visiting restrictions

With the new COVID-19 safety stipulations imposed by the province, several area hospitals are tightening visitor restrictions.

In Barrie, Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre is limiting patients to one visitor, once a week, for one pre-booked hour.

Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital is allowing only essential visitors or care partners to visit during limited hours.

Stevenson Memorial Hospital in Alliston is currently restricting visiting hours, except for extenuating circumstances.

Amid a COVID-19 outbreak at Georgian Bay General Hospital, the Collingwood facility, visitors are restricted at this time to one essential support person only.

Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare revised visiting requirements at both its hospitals.