12-year-old injured in hit and run
CTV Barrie
Published Monday, October 22, 2018 3:27PM EDT
Police are looking for a vehicle that drove off after allegedly hitting a 12-year-old girl in Orillia on Friday evening.
Provincial Police say the vehicle that struck the girl on East Street West near James Street shortly before 8 p.m.
She was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say they are looking for a dark-coloured 2010 to 2012 Nissan Altima that should have damage to the passenger headlight.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Orillia OPP.