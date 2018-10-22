

CTV Barrie





Police are looking for a vehicle that drove off after allegedly hitting a 12-year-old girl in Orillia on Friday evening.

Provincial Police say the vehicle that struck the girl on East Street West near James Street shortly before 8 p.m.

She was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say they are looking for a dark-coloured 2010 to 2012 Nissan Altima that should have damage to the passenger headlight.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Orillia OPP.