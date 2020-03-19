12-year-old charged after up to 70 tires slashed in Barrie
Published Thursday, March 19, 2020 12:56PM EDT Last Updated Thursday, March 19, 2020 1:39PM EDT
Police investigate after dozens of vehicle tires are slashed overnight on Thurs., March 19, 2020 in Barrie. (Steve Mansbridge/CTV News)
BARRIE -- A 12-year-old is facing charges after police say up to 70 vehicle tires were slashed in Barrie's north east end.
Dozens of residents woke up on Thursday morning to find their tires flattened and damaged in the St. Vincent Street and Penetanguishene Road area.
The boy has been charged with mischief and released into his parent's care. Police say additional charges are pending.
Police are asking anyone who was a victim to contact them.
