BARRIE -- A 12-year-old is facing charges after police say up to 70 vehicle tires were slashed in Barrie's north east end.

Dozens of residents woke up on Thursday morning to find their tires flattened and damaged in the St. Vincent Street and Penetanguishene Road area.

The boy has been charged with mischief and released into his parent's care. Police say additional charges are pending.

Police are asking anyone who was a victim to contact them.