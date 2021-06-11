BARRIE, ONT. -- Oro-Medonte is cracking down on short-term rentals and laid 12 charges under the Reopening Ontario Act.

The Township's municipal law division laid the charges at four different short-term rental properties over the past week.

Oro-Medonte spokesperson Jenny Legget says the Township has been proactively enforcing the Reopening Ontario Act after increasing concerns over some short-term rentals in the area.

The fine for contravening the Reopening Act is $750 plus a $130 victim fine surcharge.

Before the Victoria Day weekend, CTV's Kraig Krause reported on a group of residents that joined forces to create the Oro-Medonte Good Neighbours Alliance. The group is pushing the town to enforce its short-term rental accommodation bylaw on disruptive tenants after numerous complaints about parties throughout the pandemic.