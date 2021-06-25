BARRIE, ONT. -- The Simcoe Muskoka health unit reports 12 new COVID-19 cases and no virus-related deaths Friday.

The cases listed are among five residents under 18. Six cases are in Barrie, two in Orillia, and single cases in Collingwood, Innisfil, Tay and Gravenhurst.

There were a total of 27 infections logged for the current week, a significant decrease from weekly case counts last month.

Since the peak of the third wave, the daily moving average has dropped to below 10 cases per day.

The positivity rate in Simcoe County is 1.0 per cent and is 0.6 per cent in Muskoka District, compared to the provincial percent positivity rate of 1.7 per cent.

According to the health unit, positive COVID-19 tests were highest among residents in their 20s for the current week.

RECORD NUMBER OF VACCINATIONS IN SIMCOE MUSKOKA

Health workers across Simcoe Muskoka administered the region's most single-day shots on Thursday, with 9,575 doses.

To date, 64 per cent of residents have had their first vaccine, while 21 per cent have had both. According to the health unit, that breaks down to 74 per cent of adults 18+ who have had at least one dose, and 56 per cent of children 12 to 17 who have had their first shot.

COVID-19 IN ONTARIO

Ontario logged 256 new infections in the past 24 hours, marking the fifth day in a row case numbers have remained under 300.

Most of the cases reported Friday were in Waterloo, Peel Region and Toronto.

Grey Bruce logged 18 new cases, a rare double-digit report for the region. However, the region's medical officer of health anticipated a higher than average case count after 15 cases were reported the day before.

Dr. Ian Arra attributes the surge in cases to an outbreak at a rooming house in Hanover that infected over two-dozen people. It has since been declared over.

Meanwhile, Ontario said 246,393 vaccine shots were administered across the province Thursday.

On Friday, the government announced adults 18 and older who received an mRNA vaccine for their first dose would become eligible to book a second shot Monday.