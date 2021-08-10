BARRIE, ONT. -- Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) is reporting 12 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

The health unit identified five cases in Barrie, four in Bradford West Gwillimbury, two in Essa, and a single case in Ramara.

SMDHU confirmed that nine of the 12 new cases are variants.

The region currently has 64 active cases—35 of those being variants—and one person remains in hospital, according to SMDHU.

Over 2,000 COVID-19 vaccines were administered on Monday in Simcoe Muskoka, said the health unit.

Provincewide, more than 48,000 vaccines were administered over the last 24-hours bringing the number of fully vaccinated Ontarians to over 9.3 million, according to provincial data.

On Tuesday, Ontario health officials reported 321 new infections in the province.