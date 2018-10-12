

A massive construction project to expand and improve accessibility down County Road 90 is well underway.

The $12-million development is taking place between the 5th and 6th Line and will widen the roadway from Barrie to Angus, with work being completed both above and below ground.

Cranes have been installing 15-foot high cement box culverts – 28 in total - to create a 210-foot stretch of tunnel under the highway, providing a safe passage for area wildlife as well as snowmobilers from one side of the highway to the other.

“We do have a history of collisions with wildlife at this location and to the north side of 90,” says Julie Scrunton, of the County of Simcoe. “There is a deer wintering area, so it is a natural path for wildlife to cross.”

Work on the north side should be completed by next week with the final phase of the $86-million project is set to start in three weeks.

Accessibility through the tunnel should be available at this time next year.