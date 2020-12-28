BARRIE, ONT. -- You could be waking up to as much as 12 cm of fresh snow on Tuesday morning.

Environment Canada has issued a winter travel advisory for areas including Barrie, Orillia, Collingwood, Midland, Bracebridge, and Gravenhurst.

Forecasters expect snow to start Sunday night and build up fast, with accumulations of 2-3 cm an hour. By the time snow tapers off Tuesday morning, there could be 8-12 cm on the ground.

Environment Canada expects localized blowing snow to be an issue with wind gusts of up to 60 km/h.