12 and 13-year-old kids arrested for breaking nearly two dozen columbarium doors at cemetery

Police arrested three kids accused of damaging several doors on the columbarium at a Bracebridge cemetery.

According to provincial police, the trio, who are between the ages 12 and 13, broke 23 doors sometime last week at the St. Thomas Cemetery on Manitoba Street.

The cemetery groundskeeper reported the vandalism to the police after finding the "heartbreaking" damage.

Twenty-three doors on the columbarium at Bracebridge's St. Thomas Cemetery were recently vandalized. (OPP photo)

Police say tips from the public led to the identities of those responsible.

The three youths are charged with mischief over $5,000.

The identities of the accused are protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.