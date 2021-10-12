$12,000 worth of jewelry stolen from Mono Twp home: OPP

Barrie, Ont. -

Police say a thief stole $12,000 worth of jewelry from a home in Mono Township over the Thanksgiving weekend.

According to Dufferin OPP, the suspect(s) damaged a locked gate to the backyard of the Ellis Street house and broke in by prying open a basement window.

Police say the homeowner reported the break-in happened sometime between Friday and Monday when the house was unoccupied.

Officers are investigating and asking residents in the area to check surveillance footage for any suspicious activity.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Dufferin OPP or Crime Stoppers.