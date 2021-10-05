113 charges laid against 5 men in graffiti investigation in Barrie

Barrie, Ont. -

Barrie police laid more than 100 charges against five men in connection with a months-long investigation into graffiti across the city.

Police say the five accused are responsible for spray-painting symbols and tags on municipal and provincial bridges, schools and fences, plus private property, including businesses.

"This blatant and senseless disregard for the property for others resulted in more than $75,000 worth of graffiti and damage that needed to be removed and repaired," Barrie police stated in a release on Monday.

Police say some of the property that was targeted had been vandalized and restored in the past.

In all, police laid 113 charges against three men from Barrie, a man from Springwater, and another from North Bay. The accused range in ages from 19 to 32.

Police say an additional 50 charges are pending.