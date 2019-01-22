

CTV Barrie





Police are investigating a serious snowmobile crash on an island on Kahshe Lake in Gravenhurst involving an 11-year-old child that was doing doughnuts on the ice on Monday evening.

According to police, the child lost control of the sled, it drove up a steep embankment and hit a tree. The boy and machine then fell back down onto the ice.

The child was wearing a helmet but suffered a broken arm and facial injuries. He was taken to hospital where he was then airlifted to Sick Kids in Toronto.

Gravenhurst’s fire chief says the child’s parents were supervising at the time of the crash.

The chief says the collaborative efforts of OPP, Muskoka paramedics, and Gravenhurst firefighters, along with two snowmobilers who guided crews to the accident site, all helped in the rescue effort.