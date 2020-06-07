BARRIE, ONT. -- OPP say an 11-year-old boy hit by a pickup truck while riding his bike in Angus this week has died.

It happened at about 8:30 p.m. Thursday near Elizabeth St and Simcoe St.

It is not clear exactly what caused the crash. The driver was not injured.

In a news release Sunday, Nottawasaga OPP say they understand the broader community may impacted by the boy’s death and encourage anyone who needs support to reach out.