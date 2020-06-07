Advertisement
11-year-old boy hit by truck while riding his bike dies
Published Sunday, June 7, 2020 10:16AM EDT Last Updated Sunday, June 7, 2020 10:17AM EDT
A child was struck while riding his bicycle on Thurs., June 4, 2020, in the area of Elizabeth Street and Simcoe Street in Angus, Ont. (Roger Klein/CTV News)
BARRIE, ONT. -- OPP say an 11-year-old boy hit by a pickup truck while riding his bike in Angus this week has died.
It happened at about 8:30 p.m. Thursday near Elizabeth St and Simcoe St.
It is not clear exactly what caused the crash. The driver was not injured.
In a news release Sunday, Nottawasaga OPP say they understand the broader community may impacted by the boy’s death and encourage anyone who needs support to reach out.