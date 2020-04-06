BARRIE -- Ten residents and one staff member at the Bradford Valley long-term Care Community have tested positive for COVID-19.

Sienna Senior Living, the company that runs the Bradford Centre, says it learned on Friday that one resident and one staff member tested positive for the virus.

On Monday, the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed another nine residents have since tested positive for COVID-19.

The ten residents are in isolation at the facility, and the staff member is at home.

In a statement, a representative for Sienna Senior Living wrote:

“The team at Bradford Valley is doing a tremendous job in managing the situation – they are highly skilled in infection control practice and are working closely with public health, who have confirmed that all proper precautions and directives are in place.”

Sienna Senior Living also outlined extra safety precautions that are in place, including daily temperature checks for both staff and residents, team members wearing surgical face masks and rigorous and frequent cleaning of all surfaces.