BARRIE, ONT. -- The Simcoe Muskoka health unit listed 11 new COVID-19 cases in Simcoe County, with no new cases in the District of Muskoka Thursday.

The new cases include two individuals under 17.

According to the health unit, five people who tested positive for the coronavirus are currently in the hospital.

For a list of COVID-19 testing centres across the region, click here.

A long-term care home in Beeton is battling an overwhelming outbreak of COVID-19. The county-run Simcoe Manor reported a fifth resident died with the virus Wednesday, while nearly 60 residents and staff members are infected.

Meanwhile, the Simcoe County Catholic School Board reports seven individuals have tested positive, while the public school board has three positive cases, the most recent being Innisdale Secondary School in Barrie.

For a complete list of confirmed COVID-19 cases in schools across the region, click here.

Two schools were closed temporarily in York Region this week because of COVID-19 outbreaks.

On Thursday, the province reported five new virus-related deaths and 783 new COVID-19 cases.

The new numbers reported show Toronto, Peel and York Region as the top three hot spots, with Ottawa slipping into the fourth place.