BARRIE, ONT. -- Fierte Simcoe Pride is kicking off ten years of events Monday in many areas of the County.

Simcoe County staff is raising the rainbow and transgender pride flag at the Simcoe County Administration Centre in Midhurst to commemorate the event that runs Monday through August 8.

This morning @cornellghc will be joined by @ColinNelthorpe of @SimcoePride to raise the Rainbow and Transgender Pride Flags, kicking off Fierté Simcoe Pride Week and celebrating the 10th anniversary of this inclusive event. To learn more, visit https://t.co/9lysObpRoK pic.twitter.com/eAh0dIYbIb — County of Simcoe (@simcoecounty) July 26, 2021

In Wasaga Beach, the town is hosting a pride flag raising at the RecPlex at 11 a.m. and then formally unveiling their rainbow crosswalk.

The crosswalk, installed on July 14 was vandalized five days later. Crime Stoppers of Simcoe Dufferin Muskoka are asking anyone who witnessed a man dumping cans of paint across the walk at 39th Street South in the early morning hours of July 20 to report it to police.