10th annual Simcoe County Pride kicks off
The 9th annual Fierte Simcoe Pride flag raising at the Simcoe County Administration Centre on July 27, 2020. (Courtesy: Fierte Simcoe Pride)
BARRIE, ONT. -- Fierte Simcoe Pride is kicking off ten years of events Monday in many areas of the County.
Simcoe County staff is raising the rainbow and transgender pride flag at the Simcoe County Administration Centre in Midhurst to commemorate the event that runs Monday through August 8.
In Wasaga Beach, the town is hosting a pride flag raising at the RecPlex at 11 a.m. and then formally unveiling their rainbow crosswalk.
The crosswalk, installed on July 14 was vandalized five days later. Crime Stoppers of Simcoe Dufferin Muskoka are asking anyone who witnessed a man dumping cans of paint across the walk at 39th Street South in the early morning hours of July 20 to report it to police.