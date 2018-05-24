

CTV Barrie





The power of radio will be used to boost healthcare in the region.

Bell Media Radio's 104.1 The Dock and KICX 106 will host the 10th annual Radio for Cardiology Radiothon next week.

The stations will broadcast live from the main lobby at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) on May 30 and May 31 starting at 5:40 a.m.

The event will be raising money for the Simcoe Muskoka Regional Heart Program at RVH.

Through the campaign the stations have pledge to raise $1 million to help support cardiac care at RVH.

“We are proud to celebrate a decade of radiothons by once again supporting advanced healthcare services in our community with the Radio for Cardiology Radiothon,” said Mora Austin, General Manager, 104.1 The Dock and KICX 106. “Our teams at KICX and The Dock are honoured to have such a phenomenal and dedicated family of listeners, community groups, advertisers, and partners who will come together to support this extremely important cause.”

The Simcoe Muskoka Regional Heart Program opened in January.

During the broadcasts listeners will hear live interviews and stories from the hospital’s physicians, patients, and families.

Listeners can call 705-720-1991 to make a pledge, or donate online at 1041TheDOCK.com and KICX106.com.

- With a report from CTV Barrie's Mike Arsalides