

Rob Cooper, CTV Barrie





A vehicle most often used for mining and pipeline work was showcased as an effective tool for search and rescue on Friday afternoon.



The Sherp, is an industrial off-road, all-terrain, all-season vehicle that can drive both on the ice and through the water.



“That's a boat on wheels,” said Eugene Astakhov. “It's fully amphibious and it goes up to six kilometers an hour on water and up to 55 kilometres on flat ground,”



The vehicle was one of several rescue vehicles on display at the first Search and Rescue event put on by the Town of Parry Sound.



The goal of the event is to get local rescue teams together to see what there is to offer.



“We invited eight companies that manufacture search and rescue equipment, specifically ATVs and hovercrafts to come and show the equipment but also the capabilities to local fire departments from Parry Sound and nearby municipalities,” Vladimir Shehovtsov, Economic Development Officer for Parry Sound.



As winter continues, tools and vehicles capable of performing on open water during ice disasters are a necessity for emergency responders.



Gord Harrison, the Fire Chief with the Township of Carling says they don’t currently have a vehicle that addresses water rescues during the winter, but his team is currently hoping to address the need.



“We're very open-minded; we're kind of looking for the best solution that fits our department,” said Harrison. "Certainly, we've seen all the videos for both but we're interested to see it up close and personal what they look like and what they can do.”



For Wayne Gilbert, Parry Sound Deputy Fire Chief, his department is always on the lookout for the most effective tools for rescues to increase life-saving percentages.



“The faster the time that we can reduce or response time on any incident is phenomenal,” said Gilbert, “it's all timing when someone is in the water.”



For townships looking at adding The Sherp to its fleet, the price tag is $107 thousand U.S.

