A Hanover man, whose body was found in his apartment back in May, died of a lethal dose of carfentanil, according to a toxicology report.

The 57-year-old man was found dead by officers on May 31st.

Police believe the lethal dose was mixed with methamphetamine or fentanyl.

Carfentanil is an opioid used by veterinarians for large animals, like elephants. "It is about 100 times more toxic than fentanyl and 10,000 times more toxic than morphine," states the Hanover police release.

Officers warn that even trace amounts of carfentanil can result in death.

They say that when mixed with other illicit drugs, carfentanil can't be seen, has no taste or smell and often times the user isn't aware that it's been mixed into the illegal drugs they are taking.

Police say the only way to protect oneself is to avoid using unauthorized drugs.

This is the second carfentanil drug overdose death in Hanover this year.