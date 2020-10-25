Advertisement
100-year-old WW2 veteran John Stringer passes away
Published Sunday, October 25, 2020 12:01PM EDT
BARRIE -- A veteran of both the Second World War and the Korean War, John 'Jack' Stringer has passed away, the family has confirmed.
According to Stringer's family, he was admitted to the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre on Friday with a fever.
He passed away around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, surrounded by friends and family.
The local veteran celebrated his 100th birthday in August.
