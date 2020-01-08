BARRIE -- There is a $100,000 winner somewhere in Simcoe County after Tuesday night's historic $70 million Lotto Max draw.

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) says four other Encore tickets worth $100,000 were sold in Sudbury, Lanark County, Renfrew County and online at PlayOLG.ca.

The massive $70 million jackpot was won on a single ticket in Brampton.

In addition, six players in Brampton, Hamilton, the Niagara Region, Ottawa and Pickering each won $1 million.

Someone who bought a ticket in Richmond Hill won a $333,333.40 prize, and a ticket sold in York Region won $197,679.90.

Check your tickets, and if you're a winner, be sure to sign the back and keep it somewhere safe.

The winning jackpot in last night's draw is the biggest lottery prize in Canadian history.