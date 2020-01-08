$100,000 prize won in Simcoe County after Tuesday's Lotto Max draw
A Lotto Max ticket is shown in Toronto on Monday Feb. 26, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)
BARRIE -- There is a $100,000 winner somewhere in Simcoe County after Tuesday night's historic $70 million Lotto Max draw.
The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) says four other Encore tickets worth $100,000 were sold in Sudbury, Lanark County, Renfrew County and online at PlayOLG.ca.
The massive $70 million jackpot was won on a single ticket in Brampton.
In addition, six players in Brampton, Hamilton, the Niagara Region, Ottawa and Pickering each won $1 million.
Someone who bought a ticket in Richmond Hill won a $333,333.40 prize, and a ticket sold in York Region won $197,679.90.
Check your tickets, and if you're a winner, be sure to sign the back and keep it somewhere safe.
The winning jackpot in last night's draw is the biggest lottery prize in Canadian history.