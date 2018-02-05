

CTV Barrie





A 10 year old remains in critical condition, following Friday’s serious crash between a minivan and coach bus on Highway 26, north of Stayner.

The head-on crash happened on Friday afternoon along a stretch of the highway, near 27-28 Sideroad.

Two woman and six children inside the minivan were critically injured. Several of them were airlifted to Toronto hospitals.

A 10 year old remains in critical condition. But two adults, two four year olds, an eight year old, a 10 year old and a 15 year old are now listed in serious condition.

Forty-one teenagers from Hamilton were on the coach bus. They were visiting the Blue Mountains area and were heading home when the crash happened.

No one on the bus was seriously injured.

Police are still trying to figure out why the minivan crossed the centre line.