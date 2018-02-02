

Adam Ward, CTV Barrie





The OPP says a 10-year-old remains in critical condition following a crash on Highway 26 north of Stayner.

Five other children, and two adults are also still in hospital.

The crash happened on Friday afternoon along a stretch of the highway, near 27-28 Sideroad. The OPP says the head-on crash involved a coach bus and a minivan with a Texas licence plate.

The OPP says Ornge Air Ambulance is taking the patients to Toronto trauma centres, including Sick Kids.

The OPP says the crash involved two four year olds, two six year olds, an eight year old and a 15 year old.

“I’ve been on this job for close to 30 years now and I’ve seen a lot of collisions take place. I had an opportunity to take a very close look at the passenger van that was involved in this collision, and I have never seen a van that has sustained so much damage as this one did,” says OPP Sgt. Peter Leon.

The Clearview fire chief says 41 teenagers, three adults and the driver of the bus were all treated at the scene and at the Stayner Memorial Arena. The students are from a Hamilton high school and were visiting the Blue Mountains area.

Weather conditions in the area are said to have been poor at the time.

Highway 26 was closed for several hours.

Transport Canada has been called in to help the OPP as they try to determine what caused the crash.