10-year-old cancer survivor to drop ceremonial puck at Barrie Colts game for 'Save Lives Week'
The Barrie Colts geared up to hit the ice, but on Thursday night, it's about more than just the game, the team is participating in Save Lives Week, collaborating with Canadian Blood Services to highlight the importance of blood donation, something 10-year-old Lillian Russell knows all too well.
The Oro-Medonte girl is a cancer survivor after having been diagnosed with lymphoblastic leukemia when she was just two.
Her mother, Hope Pottage, said they owe her life to Canadians who donated blood.
"It was critical," Pottage said. "Lillian's first time battling leukemia, she had 13 blood transfusions to help her, and those were necessary to help her body get the strength it needed to continue to receive the chemo to fight the cancer."
After a second battle with cancer, and several more blood transfusions, Lillian is doing well, and as part of 'Save Lives Week,' she has been chosen to drop the puck at the ceremonial opening face-off at tonight's Colts game, an event organized in collaboration with Canadian Blood Services.
- Download the CTV News app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates sent to your email inbox
The 10-year-old admitted she hasn't been practicing for the big moment.
"No. It's just dropping a puck," she said.
The need for blood donors never declines but always seems to increase as many people are busy or away at this time of year.
"Here in Barrie alone, we have over 1,000 empty spots between now and January 6 that need to be filled. We don't have enough donors to fulfill the needs from the hospitals in Ontario, and specifically here at the RVH location," said Cheryl Russell, with Canadian Blood Services.
The Barrie Colts wanted to help the campaign by bringing Canadian Blood Services to the game to raise awareness.
"A bag of blood is just like a bag of milk. It has a shelf life of 42 days, so if we don't continually donate as regular donors, we can't support the demand that comes from the hospitals," Russell explained.
Lillian's mom hopes more people make the choice to roll up their sleeves to help save a life.
"It costs you nothing but your time, and in this day and age, everyone is suffering from donor fatigue, and inflation is really impacting donations to different charities. Blood donation costs you nothing but 20 to 30 minutes," Pottage said.
Lillian is nearly one year in full remission, with her mother saying they plan to keep moving forward and live a positive life.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
On 1st day, UN climate conference sets up fund for countries hit by disasters like flood and drought
Nearly all the world's nations on Thursday finalized the creation of a fund to help compensate countries struggling to cope with loss and damage caused by climate change, seen as a major first-day breakthrough at this year's UN climate conference
NHL veteran Perry apologizes for 'inappropriate' behaviour, says he is seeking help
Corey Perry says he has started seeking help for his struggles with alcohol following his release from the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks.
Blasted by Bloc, Conservative MP apologizes for asking minister to speak English
Conservative MP Rachael Thomas has apologized after drawing criticism from other members of Parliament for asking Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge to answer questions in English at a committee meeting.
Pressure builds to eliminate fossil fuel use as oil executive takes over climate talks
Pressure to phase out fossil fuels mounted Thursday on the oil company chief who took over international climate negotiations in Dubai as part of the United Nations Conference of Parties (COP28).
Filmmakers in Bruce Peninsula 'accidentally' discover 128-year-old shipwreck
Yvonne Drebert and Zach Melnick were looking for invasive mussels when they found something no one has laid eyes on for 128 years.
'The only choice': Defence Department going with Boeing to replace aging Aurora fleet
The federal government is buying at least 14 Boeing surveillance planes from the United States to replace the aging CP-140 Aurora fleet, cabinet ministers announced Thursday. The deal costs more than $10.3 billion in total, including US$5.9 billion for the jets themselves, and the planes are expected to be delivered in 2026 and 2027.
Suspect arrested in Morocco could be behind Ontario bomb threats, OPP says
Investigators have 'strong reason' to believe that a suspect taken into custody in Morocco could be behind numerous bomb threats across Ontario in early November, police say.
Here are the factors experts say are contributing to Canada's drug shortages
Experts say drug shortages have gradually worsened in Canada over the last decade, putting patients in difficult and sometimes dangerous positions. But potential solutions like rethinking where drug manufacturing is concentrated and expanding pharmacists' prescribing privileges could help ease those impacts.
Liberal bail reforms poised to become law after year of increased crime concerns
The federal government's bail-reform legislation is on its way to becoming law after the House of Commons decided on Thursday to accept changes the Senate made to the bill.
Atlantic
-
Human remains found in Cape Breton those of missing woman, death being investigated as homicide
Police say human remains found in Big Bras D’Or, N.S., belong to a woman who was reported missing last week. Her death is now being investigated as a homicide.
-
2023 Atlantic hurricane season ends; finishes 4th for most-named storms
The 2023 Atlantic hurricane season comes to an end on Thursday as the fourth
-
Man rescued from Moncton garbage truck ‘lucky to be alive’
A man who fell into a Moncton garbage truck was rescued Wednesday morning.
Montreal
-
Ex-Quebec firefighter Kenneth Marlin sentenced to 14 years for molesting kids on farm
On Thursday, Quebec Court Justice Joey Dubois sentenced Kenneth Marlin to 14 years in prison for abusing five children over the span of a decade on his parents' farm in Hemmingford, Que., a small rural town about 65 kilometres south of Montreal.
-
Man, 20, found fatally shot inside car: Montreal police
Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after a 20-year-old man was discovered inside a car with a fatal gunshot wound Thursday afternoon.
-
Montreal public transit authority to cut 255 jobs, says union
A union representing workers at Montreal's public transit authority (STM) claims the company is cutting 255 positions to help overcome its deficit.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa family doctor denied permanent residency over marital status, age
An Ottawa family physician won't get to stay in Canada after she did not meet the threshold due to factors outside her control.
-
Little Italy grocer to close its doors in alcohol sale dispute with province
Mercato Zacconi in Ottawa's Little Italy is closing its doors due to a dispute with the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario over the sale of alcohol.
-
'Our whole lives are upside down': Family describes terrifying Centrepointe shooting that critically injured family dog
A family pet is in emergency care after being shot by a stray bullet one week ago.
Toronto
-
Additional charges laid in hate-motivated mischief investigation at Yorkville Indigo bookstore
Toronto police have laid additional charges against 11 people in connection with a hate-motivated mischief investigation at a downtown Indigo bookstore.
-
Suspect arrested in Morocco could be behind Ontario bomb threats, OPP says
Investigators have 'strong reason' to believe that a suspect taken into custody in Morocco could be behind numerous bomb threats across Ontario in early November, police say.
-
It may be cheaper to stay in a hotel for a month than rent an apartment in Toronto
While the thought of staying in a hotel for a month might sound like an expensive proposition, it may actually be cheaper than paying rent in Toronto.
Kitchener
-
'That could have been my home': Residents call for action after attempted arson at Waterloo apartment
A 21-year-old woman was arrested after allegedly attempting to set a fire inside a Waterloo apartment building.
-
Brazen break-in at Kitchener restaurant caught on camera
A Kitchener restaurant says thieves broke into their business not once – but three times – on the same night.
-
Man charged with stealing kitten from Waterloo pet store
A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly stealing a kitten from a Waterloo pet store. However Crosby, the 10-week-old cat, is still missing.
London
-
Influx of asylum seekers worsens shelter bed shortage for homeless Londoners this winter
Many Londoners will have to survive this winter in tent encampments. The dire situation is being exacerbated by the arrival of asylum seekers and newcomers to Canada who are occupying more and more beds inside shelters operated by Mission Services.
-
Grab your umbrella – you’ll need it Friday
A low-pressure system is set to arrive in midwestern Ontario Friday, bringing with it showers and the chance of mixed precipitation.
-
Business Cares Food Drive kicks off with 24th campaign
With the need being greater than ever for the London Food Bank, the Business Cares Food Drive kicked off its annual holiday season campaign.
Northern Ontario
-
One person in custody after three people stabbed in Sudbury on Thursday
A 34-year-old suspect is in custody after three people received serious but not life-threatening injuries in a stabbing attack late Thursday morning in Sudbury.
-
Final day for employees at Domtar pulp mill in Espanola, Ont.
Thursday was the final day of work for employees on the pulp side of Domtar’s pulp and paper mill in Espanola.
-
Man who committed four murders in the Sault found with rifle, revolver, police say
Bobbie Halleart, the man who shot and killed his three children and a 41-year-old woman Oct. 23 in the Sault, was found with a .38 calibre revolver and a rifle, police said Thursday.
Windsor
-
Residents of Windsor condo building without heat months after car falls into utility vault
People living in a downtown Windsor condo building are still feeling the effects after a parked vehicle fell through the ground into an underground electric vault in September.
-
Vision Zero plan, including new 40km/h speed limit, approved
In the five years Gary Kaschak has been on city council, the most complaints he receives, “is about traffic.”
-
Southwestern Ont. hospitals facing $480M class action after patient data breached, sold on dark web
A group of southwestern Ontario hospitals is facing a potential $480-million class action lawsuit after at least 270,000 patients in the region had their data breached and reportedly sold by hackers on the dark web.
Calgary
-
Polar bears make a splash at Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo's Wild Canada
Coming face-to-face with polar bears, tracking otters gliding through the water and watching caribou prancing delighted guests at the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo the day before the public unveiling of its newly renovated exhibit.
-
Calgary Catholic schools to start hours later one day per week
Parents with children in the Calgary Catholic School District (CCSD) will have to re-adjust their schedules next school year, as the district launches a pilot project of new calendar which will have students starting hours later one day a week.
-
'Massive' solar flare expected to light up Alberta sky Friday
A “Cannibal CME” is approaching the earth, and while it sounds sinister, it actually is a good sign that a dazzling aurora light show could kick off December.
Saskatoon
-
'Crawling along like turtles': Saskatoon councillors extend budget discussions to Friday
After hours of debate, Saskatoon city councillors found $2.7 million in savings on Thursday.
-
Saskatoon credit union closure prompts calls for more community policing
Community leaders are reacting to the announcement that the St. Mary's Affinity Credit Union will be closing down due to safety concerns.
-
This Saskatoon man just turned 104 years old and he still likes to boogie
A Saskatoon man is celebrating a remarkable milestone this week as he turns 104 years old. With a life that has spanned over ten decades, Nick Kazuska is still going strong.
Edmonton
-
Devon, Alta., town councillor sentenced to 120 days in jail following guilty pleas
A councillor for the Town of Devon, just southwest of Edmonton, was sentenced Thursday to 120 days in jail for harassing and threatening members of her family.
-
Alberta set for $5.5B budget surplus, despite big bucks for fires, floods and drought
Alberta’s budget surplus is growing but will be offset by more than $1 billion this year to pay for floods, forest fires and drought.
-
15 distinct Edmonton districts outlined in continuing city plan-streamlining efforts
Draft plans for distinct districts — the latest work on the 15-minute city vision Edmonton planners have been developing over the last three years — will be presented to the urban planning committee next week.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Police watchdog confirms 'officer-involved shooting' in Abbotsford
There was an "officer-involved shooting" in Abbotsford on Thursday, B.C.'s police watchdog has confirmed.
-
With strong storm on the way, B.C. government warns public to prepare for flood risk
B.C.'s Ministry of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness has taken the unusual step of issuing a public warning several days before an upcoming storm.
-
Woman sentenced to 12 years in prison for Vancouver courtroom stabbing
A woman who used a filleting knife and hammer in an attempt to kill her online nemesis inside a Vancouver courtroom will spend 12 years in prison, a judge ruled Thursday.