BARRIE, ONT. -- 10 people were injured, one seriously after a crash involving three vehicles in Kawartha Lakes Saturday.

Police say two vehicles going in opposite directions collided on Heights Rd between Hwy 7 and Mount Horeb Rd on Saturday night. After the initial impact, a third vehicle hit the other two.

One person was taken to a Toronto hospital with serious injuries. Nine other people were treated for minor injuries at local hospitals and released.

It isn’t clear what caused the crash or if charges might be laid. A stretch of Heights Rd was closed much of the day Sunday as police investigated.