ADJALA-TOSORONTIO, ONT. -- Ten people face charges of violating COVID-19 rules after provincial police broke up two parties that exceeded gathering limits at an Airbnb rental in Adjala-Tosorontio.

After receiving a noise complaint early Tuesday morning, officers charged two people after finding a large gathering at the house on Concession 4.

Then on Wednesday, a second noise complaint led police to another large party at the same address. Officers charged eight people.

Neighbours told CTV News there were crowds of nearly 300 people at the rental property.

Mayor Floyd Pinto said he is outraged. "This is unprecedented in our township. The behaviour that occurred is not the way ou residents or township behaves," Pinto said.

The mayor said the township would enforce the law to the maximum to keep residents safe. "We may be a small township, but that doesn't mean they can come and do whatever they want," he said.

Provincial police said the homeowner wasn't present for either party and is cooperating with the investigation.

Airbnb has also taken action, suspending the listing from its platform, saying in a release it has "no tolerance for the reported behaviour."

The Reopening Ontario Act allows groups of 10 people to meet indoors and 25 to meet outdoors.