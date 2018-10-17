

An ongoing corruption investigation by York Regional Police has led to the arrest of four more people on Tuesday.

Toronto Police Service helped in the 10-month investigation which revealed corrupt practices by several officers.

Toronto Detective Const. Bryan Carreia, 42, of Barrie, was charged with obstruction of justice and breach of trust.

Also charged the in this latest wave of arrests are 38-year-old Gordon Broadhead of Burlington, 50-year-old Perry Coates of Innisfil, and 59-year-old Michele Amoros of Toronto.

Last week two York Regional Police officers were charged along with five civilians in connection with various acts of corruption.

Const. Richard Senior, a 14-year-veteran with the force, is facing 30 charges, including attempted armed robbery of cocaine, theft of a police shotgun and trafficking cocaine and steroids.

Senior, 44, of Markham, has also been accused of disclosing confidential police information.

York Regional Police Chief Eric Jolliffe said the investigation, which is ongoing, has been challenging.

“This is unacceptable criminal behavior that will not be tolerated by members of our organization. It is not a reflection on the dedicated, hard-working and extremely professional York Regional Police members working together each and every day to keep our community safe,” said Jolliffe.