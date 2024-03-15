10 distracted drivers nabbed in 3 hours in Elmvale

Provincial police, on the lookout for distracted drivers, caught 10 motorists in three hours in Simcoe County on Thursday morning.

Huronia West OPP says officers patrolled Yonge Street in Elmvale between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. and pulled over several drivers using their cell phones.

"The fine for driving while using a handheld communication device as outlined in the Highway Traffic Act results in a total payable fine of $615 and three to six demerit points," OPP stated.

The officers say several residents in the area approached them to voice their appreciation, noting the increased distracted driving through the town.