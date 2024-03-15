BARRIE
Barrie

    • 10 distracted drivers nabbed in 3 hours in Elmvale

    Distracted Driving
    Share

    Provincial police, on the lookout for distracted drivers, caught 10 motorists in three hours in Simcoe County on Thursday morning.

    Huronia West OPP says officers patrolled Yonge Street in Elmvale between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. and pulled over several drivers using their cell phones.

    "The fine for driving while using a handheld communication device as outlined in the Highway Traffic Act results in a total payable fine of $615 and three to six demerit points," OPP stated.

    The officers say several residents in the area approached them to voice their appreciation, noting the increased distracted driving through the town.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News