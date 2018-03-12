

Adam Ward, CTV Barrie





Ten people have now been charged in connection with last week’s drug raids in Barrie.

On Friday, Barrie police executed search warrants at several homes at 90 and 100 Little Avenue, as well as a home on Megan Court.

In total, 18 people were arrested. Investigators say they found crack cocaine, crystal meth, fentanyl, and heroin. A quantity of money and three Tasers were also seized.

Police estimate the street value of the drugs to be around $6,460.

A 25-year-old woman, a 28-year-old woman, a 30-year-old woman, a 35-year-old man, a 41-year-old man, and a 50-year-old woman, all from Barrie, have since been charged.

Charges include possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a prohibited weapon and failure to comply with recognizance.

An 18-year-old Toronto man, a 25-year-old Brampton man, a 36-year-old Toronto man, and a 46-year-old Pickering man were also charged.

The arrests come a month after police received numerous complaints from members of the public about the people who lived in the homes.

“You can see all the traffic. Ten, 15 people a day if not more going in and out of the unit,” one tenant told CTV News. “Lots of fights in the halls, banging on your doors; it was just terrible.”

Many people who live in these buildings, which are managed by the City of Barrie’s social housing department, are now concerned for their safety. The city is trying to evict the arrested tenants.

“We still have to go through the legal process of eviction and that can be lengthy at times,” says Erika Erteki, a city spokesperson.

For now they plan to bring in security staff, while they work on installing cameras.

All of the accused will appear in court at a future date.