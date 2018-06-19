One of Barrie’s worst roads will soon receive a $10.3-million facelift.

Construction on Duckworth Street will begin this August rather than next year as previously scheduled. Barrie city councillors made the decision on Monday night.

The city plans to have the street widened between Bell Farm Road and St. Vincent Street. The plan also includes new sidewalks and bike paths.

This will mean property owners along Duckworth Street will lose a portion of their property for the street expansion.

The money for the project will come from the city’s 2019 budget.

Duckworth Street was recently ranked third in Ontario on the Canadian Automobile Association’s Worst Roads list.