$10,000 lost to 'distraction theft' scam in Midland, Ont.

A costly distraction theft left one woman out more than $10,000.

Southern Georgian Bay OPP received a complaint on December 11 that two men had approached a woman in the parking lot of a Midland business about an issue with her vehicle’s tires.

The victim exited their vehicle, leaving a purse inside. A second man removed the purse from the vehicle while the other male assisted the victim with her tires.

Later, the woman noticed that approximately $10,000 had been withdrawn from her account using her Personal Identification Number (PIN), as well as numerous purchases.

Police warn the public about these distraction thefts and the techniques they use, especially about protecting their PINs.

There have been significant advancements in debit and credit card technologies. However, police advise paying close attention when using your debit or credit cards. Cover your PIN, make sure no one is watching or near you and never say your PIN out loud for anyone to hear.

Police are asking the public to be aware of this behaviour and to report any suspicious activities - persons or vehicles - to their local police service.

Anyone with information on this crime or others can contact the Southern Georgian Bay OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Information can be reported anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

For more information on fraud click here: Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.