$1 million in damage in Clearview house fire
One person was rushed to hospital after a large house fire in Clearview Township Sunday night.
Emergency crews arrived just after 7 p.m.
Paramedics took one person to a local hospital with injuries.
Clearview Fire Service says no one else was injured.
The fire has not been deemed suspicious, but a cause is still under investigation.
Damage is estimated to have been over 1 million dollars.
