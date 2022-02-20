1 dead 3 others sent to hospital after crash in Springwater
One person is dead and 3 others remain in hospital after a serious two-vehicle crash in Springwater Sunday afternoon.
OPP say the crash involving a pickup truck and a passenger vehicle happened on George Johnstone Rd near County Road 90 at 5:45 p.m.
According to police the driver of the passenger vehicle was transported by ambulance to a local hospital and later pronounced deceased.
While a passenger in the same vehicle was transported to local hospital by ambulance with serious injuries.
OPP also confirm that the driver of the pickup truck and the passenger within that vehicle was also transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.
Paramedics have confirmed the deceased is a woman in her 30s however police have not released her identity.
George Johnstone Rd and a stretch of County Road 90 remains closed for the police investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Huronia West OPP at 1-888-310-122
Barrie Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
B.C. cancer survivor and fundraising icon Steve Fonyo dead at 56
Steve Fonyo, who survived boyhood cancer and became famous for fundraising efforts in the 1980s before falling from grace, has died.
Conservative senator MacDonald derides Ottawa residents in video
A Conservative senator from Nova Scotia was seen on a video deriding the response of people who live in Ottawa to recent protests, saying he’s sick of their entitlement and 'six-figure salaries and 20-hour work weeks.'
U.S. says Russia closer to invading Ukraine, agrees to meeting
Russia on Sunday rescinded earlier pledges to pull tens of thousands of its troops back from Ukraine's northern border, a move that U.S. leaders said put Russia another step closer to what they said was the planned invasion of Ukraine. Residents of Ukraine's capital filled a gold-domed cathedral to pray for peace.
191 arrests later, Ottawa police remove remaining 'Freedom Convoy' vehicles
After more than three weeks of demonstrations, the only engines heard around Parliament on Sunday were those of tow trucks working to remove the last remaining "Freedom Convoy" vehicles from downtown Ottawa.
Canada advises against non-essential travel to Belarus due to Russia-Ukraine tensions
Canadians are now being warned not to travel to Belarus due to “the risk of armed conflict with Ukraine,” according to a new travel advisory.
Police move in to clear convoy encampment at Ottawa Baseball Stadium
Police moved in to evict the final protesters from the Ottawa Baseball Stadium Sunday, as "Freedom Convoy" demonstrators packed up the remaining items from the command centre.
Ontario police watchdog investigating use of horses, non-lethal rounds at Ottawa protest clearing
Ontario's police watchdog is investigating two incidents involving police during the operation to clear out the 'Freedom Convoy' protest that had occupied Ottawa streets for three weeks.
'The job's not yet done': Blair says risk that prompted Emergencies Act still exists
Even after nearly 200 arrests made in Ottawa over the past couple of days in an effort to crack down on 'Freedom Convoy' protesters, Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair says the job is 'not yet done.'
So far, no link to existing protests found in Coastal GasLink attack investigation, RCMP say
Mounties investigating the attack on a natural gas pipeline construction site in northern B.C. say they're reviewing surveillance video from the scene, but no suspects have yet been identified, and so far no link to ongoing protests in the area has been found.
Atlantic
-
One adult, three children found dead after a house fire in Auburndale, N.S.: RCMP
Four people have died following a house fire that occurred in Auburndale, N.S., early Saturday morning.
-
HRP to monitor ongoing protests planned to take place throughout Halifax Sunday
Halifax Regional Police will be monitoring ongoing protests which are said to involve multiple vehicles travelling through Nova Scotia over the weekend.
-
N.S. reports 54 people in hospital due to COVID-19 Sunday, decrease since Saturday
Nova Scotia is reporting 54 people in hospital who were admitted due to COVID-19 and are receiving specialized care in a COVID-19 designated unit on Sunday.
Montreal
-
Couple in their seventies found dead in Laval; Quebec's second apparent murder-suicide in 24 hours
The son of a couple in their seventies alerted police Saturday evening, shortly after 7:30 p.m., after discovering the bodies of his parents inside their residence on Blois Blvd., near Trois-Rivières Avenue, in the Duvernay district.
-
Mother of slain teen says victim's compensation held up due to newspaper article
The mother of 16-year-old Jannai Dopwell-Bailey, who was killed, says a fund which compensates victims is being held up because of a newspaper article.
-
MISSING
MISSING | Montreal woman still not found after going missing on Thursday
Montreal resident Neena Chumber Rani still hasn't been found since going missing on Thursday evening, police say. She was last seen at around 6 p.m. leaving her residence in Ahuntsic-Cartierville. Investigators have reason to fear for her safety.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa closer to the goal of returning to a 'state of normalcy,' police chief says
Several roads reopened to vehicle traffic for the first time in three weeks Sunday evening, as the police operation continued to remove the "Freedom Convoy" demonstration from downtown streets.
-
Police move in to clear convoy encampment at Ottawa Baseball Stadium
Police moved in to evict the final protesters from the Ottawa Baseball Stadium Sunday, as "Freedom Convoy" demonstrators packed up the remaining items from the command centre.
-
What's open and closed in Ottawa during Family Day weekend
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what's open, what's closed and schedule changes in Ottawa for Family Day weekend.
Toronto
-
FULL LIST
FULL LIST | What's open and closed on Family Day in Ontario?
Family Day 2022 is on Monday and that means somes businesses and services will be closed.
-
Pedestrian taken to hospital after hit-and-run in Mississauga
A pedestrian has been critically injured in a hit-and-run in Mississauga, Peel police say.
-
Ontario police watchdog investigating use of horses, non-lethal rounds at Ottawa protest clearing
Ontario's police watchdog is investigating two incidents involving police during the operation to clear out the 'Freedom Convoy' protest that had occupied Ottawa streets for three weeks.
Kitchener
-
Cambridge shooting sends male to hospital
A male has been taken to hospital after reports of a shooting in Cambridge Sunday night.
-
Wedding and event bookings surge as pandemic restrictions ease
People who work in the wedding and events industry are seeing a surge in bookings thanks to upcoming changes to pandemic restrictions.
-
Things to do on Family Day in Waterloo Region
Family Day long weekend is finally upon us and there are plenty of fun events to enjoy.
London
-
'It’s bittersweet': Old East 765 holds its last live performance
A popular live music venue in the Old East Village will be closing its doors before the end of the month. London’s Old East 765 Bar and Grill on Dundas Street will shut down for good Feb. 27, after the building was sold to new owners.
-
'It was rushing in all the doors': Flood cleanup continues at Port Stanley, Ont. marina after massive ice jam
It is day three of cleanup at Stan's Marina on Kettle Creek in Port Stanley, Ont.
-
Ontario's COVID-19 hospitalizations, positivity rate drop to levels not seen since last year, 17 deaths logged
Ontario’s COVID-19 hospitalizations and positivity rate have dropped to levels not seen since late December as the province reports 17 new deaths due to the virus.
Northern Ontario
-
'Space centre' coming to the north to train astronauts, inspire youth in STEM
Cochrane-based Stardust Technologies is developing what they hope will be a world-renowned space centre in northern Ontario, dedicated to training astronauts for space travel.
-
Northern Ontario Autism Alliance in Sudbury hosts family fun day
On Sunday, Northern Ontario Autism Alliance hosted a sensory fun day for families of children with autism.
-
New 'Farmer Bob' trail loop opens in Hiawatha
Fatbikers and skiers are getting the chance to try out a new trail loop in the Hiawatha Highlands.
Windsor
-
25th annual Hockey for Hospice raises $482,618
The Hockey for Hospice tournament is taking place this weekend after being postponed in Windsor-Essex late last year.
-
Tecumseh Road West at Huron Church Road reopens to traffic
Tecumseh Road West at Huron Church Road reopened to traffic Sunday, about one week after a blockade leading to the Ambassador Bridge was cleared.
-
New 8,500 square-foot fire station officially opens in Essex
Essex Fire Station two, a modern 8,500 square-foot facility equipped with three bays to accommodate five fire trucks and a large training room has officially opened.
Calgary
-
Man shot by Calgary police suffered from mental health issues, friends say
A man, who was shot to death by a Calgary police officer on Saturday, was not an aggressive person and was struggling with mental issues, his loved ones say.
-
Police warn delivery drivers to stay alert following recent string of Amazon van robberies
With Amazon deliveries becoming commonplace during the pandemic, a recent string of delivery van robberies across the city is pointing to another dangerous trend.
-
Hitmen drop seventh straight game with loss to Blades
Kyle Crnkovic added to his league-leading scoring total with two more goals and an assist as the Saskatoon Blades beat the Calgary Hitmen 4-1 Sunday in the WHL.
Saskatoon
-
3D-printed 'ghost guns' a growing concern for Saskatoon police
Saskatoon police have a new emerging threat to deal with when it comes to illegal firearms in the community.
-
191 arrests later, Ottawa police remove remaining 'Freedom Convoy' vehicles
After more than three weeks of demonstrations, the only engines heard around Parliament on Sunday were those of tow trucks working to remove the last remaining "Freedom Convoy" vehicles from downtown Ottawa.
-
Saskatoon garage fire caused by sparks igniting used rags: fire department
A garage fire Friday night in the 10 Block of Morris Drive started when sparks from a grinder ignited used rags, according to a Saskatoon Fire Department news release.
Edmonton
-
Alberta to launch court challenge over Ottawa's use of the Emergencies Act
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says the province will be challenging the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act in court.
-
More than a dozen Ford F150 trucks stolen throughout Edmonton over 2 days: EPS
Police are warning the public after more than a dozen Ford F150 trucks were stolen throughout the city over the past two days.
-
Garage in High Park goes up in flames Sunday
Fire crews were called to the High Park neighbourhood after a garage caught fire on Sunday evening.
Vancouver
-
B.C. cancer survivor and fundraising icon Steve Fonyo dead at 56
Steve Fonyo, who survived boyhood cancer and became famous for fundraising efforts in the 1980s before falling from grace, has died.
-
First weekend of eased COVID-19 restrictions in B.C. busy for nightlife venues, police
The first weekend of eased COVID-19 restrictions affecting gatherings, venue capacity, bars and nightclubs was a busy one, both for businesses and police in Vancouver.
-
Hospital Employees Union supports call to keep parking free for workers, as fee reinstatement looms
With the days of free parking at hospitals during the pandemic now numbered in B.C., there's a push to continue to give front-line workers an exemption. An online petition in support of the idea has garnered tens of thousands of signatures, and B.C.'s largest health-care union is also hoping workers will get a break.