1 dead 3 others sent to hospital after crash in Springwater

One person is dead and 3 others remain in hospital after a serious two-vehicle crash in Springwater Sunday afternoon.

OPP say the crash involving a pickup truck and a passenger vehicle happened on George Johnstone Rd near County Road 90 at 5:45 p.m.

According to police the driver of the passenger vehicle was transported by ambulance to a local hospital and later pronounced deceased.

While a passenger in the same vehicle was transported to local hospital by ambulance with serious injuries.

OPP also confirm that the driver of the pickup truck and the passenger within that vehicle was also transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Paramedics have confirmed the deceased is a woman in her 30s however police have not released her identity.

George Johnstone Rd and a stretch of County Road 90 remains closed for the police investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Huronia West OPP at 1-888-310-122