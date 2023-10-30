1 careless and 2 impaired charges laid in Orillia, Ont. within 8 hours

A R.I.D.E. check and a car crash have left two men with impaired driving charges.

The Orillia Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) attended a motor vehicle collision in the west end of Orillia Saturday at 4:45 p.m.

While there were no injuries from the collision, one driver was determined to be impaired and subsequently arrested by police.

As a result, a 48-year old Orillia man was charged with: careless driving and several impaired driving charges.

The accused has a court date at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia in December.

Officers were conducting RIDE on Atherley Road in Orillia shortly after midnight when they determined one of the stopped drivers was displaying signs of alcohol consumption and was subsequently arrested.

As a result, a 42-year-old Orillia man was charged with impaired driving charges.

The accused has a court date at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia in November.