1,500 auto sector workers soon to be out of a job
Workers arrive for their shift at the Chrysler (FCA) assembly plant in Windsor, Ont., on Tuesday, June 12, 2018. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles says it plans to cut the third shift at its Windsor, Ont., assembly plant later this year at a cost of about 1,500 jobs.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Geoff Robins
CTV Barrie
Published Friday, March 29, 2019 2:58PM EDT
Canada’s auto sector has taken another blow.
Fiat Chrysler is cutting an entire shift at its assembly plant in Windsor and 1,500 workers will be out of a job by September.
The factory has been in operation for 90 years.
It now produces the Dodge Grand Caravan and Chrysler Pacifica, which has not been selling well, partly because of its higher price.
Fiat Chrysler says eliminating the positions will "better align production with global demand."