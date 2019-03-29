

CTV Barrie





Canada’s auto sector has taken another blow.

Fiat Chrysler is cutting an entire shift at its assembly plant in Windsor and 1,500 workers will be out of a job by September.

The factory has been in operation for 90 years.

It now produces the Dodge Grand Caravan and Chrysler Pacifica, which has not been selling well, partly because of its higher price.

Fiat Chrysler says eliminating the positions will "better align production with global demand."