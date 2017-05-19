

CTV Barrie





Before heading out onto the water this Victoria Day long weekend, York Regional Police have a reminder.

Police say the first and most obvious thing is to not head out on the water if you’re impaired by alcohol or drugs.

“If you drink or do drugs, don’t drive. When it comes to drinking and boating, the same rules apply when out on the water as when you’re operating a car on the road. The penalties for drinking and boating are also the same as drinking and driving,” YRP said in a statement on Friday.

Officers will also be checking vessels to ensure they have all the proper equipment, which includes life vests and Pleasure Craft Operators Card.

Investigators also recommend telling someone where you’re headed and to always have a fully charged cellphone onboard.