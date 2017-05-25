

Staff, CTV Barrie





York Regional Police will have a new marine facility on the shores of Lake Simcoe in Jackson's Point.

Regional council advised the police services board on Wednesday of the purchase of part of the lands at 20 Bonnie Boulevard for the new police marine facility..

The size of the facility will be approximately 8,600 square feet and will include office space for police staff, three boat slips for police vessels and a storage facility.

The new facility will significantly increase police response capacity on Lake Simcoe and will enhance community safety for the Town of Georgina’s residents and its visitors, the force said in a press release.

“Our Board has supported this investment as a key responsibility of our Service, which is to patrol and promote safety on the lake,” said Chair Frank Scarpitti.

York Regional Police is responsible for patrolling an area of 350 square kilometres of Lake Simcoe as well as other York Region waterways.

Police say the new waterfront facility will provide the necessary visibility and police access to the lake required to deliver high-level police services and meet future growing needs of the lake community.

The new marine facility is expected to be built by late 2018.