York Regional Police are looking for suspects after three men allegedly robbed a home while pretending to deliver pizza.

Police say the Friday night robbery occurred in the City of Vaughan. A man holding a pizza box allegedly knocked on a door and said he had come to make a delivery.

Police say he was then joined by two other suspects who pushed into the home armed with weapons, tied up two victims and began ransacking the house.

Police say the men fled after one of the victims managed to get outside and call for help.

*With files from The Canadian Press*