

The Canadian Press





MISSISSAUGA, Ont. - A York regional police officer has been charged following an investigation into an incident in which a man was allegedly seriously injured during an arrest.

The Special Investigations Unit says the man was involved in an interaction with an officer responding to a complaint in Keswick, Ont., on April 5.

The police watchdog agency says the man was diagnosed with a serious injury the following morning.

SIU director Tony Loparco says there are reasonable grounds to believe the officer committed a criminal offence during the arrest of the 30-year-old man.

Const. Wesley Ollson, 39, is charged with one count of assault causing bodily harm and is to appear in court in Newmarket, Ont., on Oct. 3.

The SIU is an arm's length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.