Yonge Street reopens after serious crash in Bradford
South Simcoe Police investigate a serious crash on Yonge Street in Bradford, Ont. on Monday, June 12, 2017. (Steve Mansbridge/ CTV Barrie)
CTV Barrie
Published Monday, June 12, 2017 12:35PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, June 12, 2017 1:19PM EDT
One person is in hospital after a crash Monday morning in Bradford.
A vehicle went off the road and struck a tree at around 9:30 a.m. on Yonge Street between Line 8 and 9. The vehicle ended up on its side in a grassy ditch.
South Simcoe Police say the vehicle was being driven by a 71-year-old woman, who had her two-year-old grandchild in the back seat.
The grandmother was taken to hospital with unknown injuries. Police say the child was not injured.
Yonge Street was closed for several hours but has since reopened.
