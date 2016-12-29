Featured
Year-round weekend GO Train service starts this weekend
The Barrie South GO train station can be seen on Monday, Dec. 5, 2016 in Barrie, Ont. (Roger Klein/ CTV Barrie)
Published Thursday, December 29, 2016 4:56PM EST
Year-round weekend GO Train service begins this weekend on the Barrie line.
Starting Saturday, three trains will leave from Barrie’s Allandale GO Station in the morning and three trains will return from Union Station through the evening.
Trains will depart Barrie at 9:03 a.m., 9:47 a.m. and 11:02 a.m. Return trips will happen at 4:28 p.m., 9:50 p.m., and 10:50 p.m.
This is the first step in a bigger plan to eventually electrify the railroad and offer all-day service seven days a week.
Last summer 41,000 people used the weekend service.
