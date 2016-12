CTV Barrie





Year-round weekend GO Train service begins this weekend on the Barrie line.

Starting Saturday, three trains will leave from Barrieā€™s Allandale GO Station in the morning and three trains will return from Union Station through the evening.

Trains will depart Barrie at 9:03 a.m., 9:47 a.m. and 11:02 a.m. Return trips will happen at 4:28 p.m., 9:50 p.m., and 10:50 p.m.

This is the first step in a bigger plan to eventually electrify the railroad and offer all-day service seven days a week.

Last summer 41,000 people used the weekend service.