

The Canadian Press





SHENZHEN, China -- Premier Kathleen Wynne wrapped up a trade mission to China and says the trip has secured nearly $2 billion in agreements between Ontario and Chinese companies.

Speaking from Shenzhen, China on Friday, Wynne told The Canadian Press that those agreements will create more than 2,000 jobs in Ontario.

The premier and business delegates from the science, tech, agri-food and automotive sectors met with Chinese businesses throughout the week.

In Shenzhen, Wynne met with BYD, the world's largest electric vehicle manufacturer, which is planning to expand its auto assembly and finishing operations to Ontario.

On this trip, which is her third trade mission to China, the premier has also travelled to Chongqing.

While the Chinese leg of the trip is over, the delegation will continue the trade mission travelling to Hong Kong and then on to Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi in Vietnam.

As important as signing deals is to the broader trip, Wynne said making contacts that leads to future investment is a key element of the mission.

"Right now, because of what's going on in terms of global economic uncertainty, it's really even more important that we have these connections," she said. "That we diversify our trade and investment relationships."