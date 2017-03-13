

Premier Kathleen Wynne will be making several stops in our region on Tuesday.

Wynne will hold a media event at J’adore Fine Cheese and Chocolate Shop in downtown Barrie at 9 a.m. She’s planning to talk about her government’s recently announced Fair Hydro Plan.

Under the plan, the average customer will see an average 17-per-cent cut by the summer.

Wynne will then visit the Aurora Seniors’ Centre with Minister of Housing and Newmarket-Aurora MP Chris Ballard. She will make that visit at 11:30 a.m.

In the afternoon, Wynne will visit Dairy Quality Inc. and Treefrog Inc. in Newmarket.

CTV Barrie will have more on her visit tomorrow.