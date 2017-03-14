

Adam Ward, CTV Barrie





Premier Kathleen Wynne says her government’s plan to reduce hydro rates isn’t a campaign booster, but rather a solution to a “fairness issue”.

Wynne made the comments during a media event at J’adore Fine Cheese and Chocolate Shop in downtown Barrie on Tuesday morning.

The premier says people haven’t seen their bills yet, so judgments are being made before reductions are seen.

“This issue of electricity prices, this is a fairness issue. This is making sure people don’t have to disproportionately bear a burden that should be spread over a longer period of time.”

“What they think about me is beside the point. What’s important is that they can pay their bills and they can look after their kids and they can run their businesses. That’s what’s important.”

Earlier this month the province announced the Fair Hydro Plan, which promises to lower the average ratepayer’s hydro bill by an additional 17 per cent.

However, the plan means ratepayers will ultimately be on the hook in the long run. That’s because Ontario has long-term contracts with electricity generators. This means Ontarians could be paying $1.4 billion a year in extra interest payments over 10 years.

“I’m quite comfortable saying to my grandkids, who are seven and five and three, that in order for mommy and daddy to do the things that they want to be able to do with you now, that means when you’re there age, you’re going to be paying a little bit too for this clean electricity grid that we have.”

Wynne added that this plan “evens out the cost” by putting it out over several years.

Along with residents, business owners and even hospital officials have expressed concern and frustration over hydro rates.

J’adore owner Bekki Martin says the hydro bill is the second highest her business has. The shop has coolers and air conditioning that chomp away at her bottom line, and she believes the bill is just going to get higher.

“It’s kind of our wow moment. We see the 8 per cent rebate, which is nice relief, but every two months we do our HST returns, and we get that 8 per cent back. So when Wynne announces a 25 per cent, I’m really only going to see that 17 kick back.”

Martin says while the rebate is nice, she says it’s not fair that her children will have to pay for it.

“I don’t want them to pay anything growing up. I invest so they don’t have to. I don’t know what that bill is going to look like then, in 30 years, but it will probably be solved, I hope.”

Ontarians can expect to see that 17 per cent reduction in the summer.