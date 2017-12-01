

This is World AIDS Day, an opportunity to show support for people living with HIV and to commemorate those who have died from an AIDS-related illness.

The Gilbert Centre in Barrie is holding an open house Friday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The federal government marked the day by investing 36.4-million-dollars in research programs designed to address AIDS.

Petitpas Taylor says $26.4 million has been earmarked for 84 projects for up to five years, focusing on preventing HIV, Hepatitis C and other sexually transmitted and blood-borne infections.

She also announced $10 million for research teams to investigate HIV programs in diverse communities, including a project focused on expanding on-reserve HIV testing.

The federal government estimates 80 per cent of people infected with HIV have been diagnosed, adding that 76 per cent are being treated.

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam says Canada can help end HIV as a public health threat, adding it can also help reach the global goal of eliminating AIDS by 2030.

Jody Jollimore, the managing director of Vancouver's Community-Based Research Centre for Gay Men's Health, says gay, bisexual and other men remain the population most affected by HIV/AIDS in the country.

World Aids Day falls on December 1 of every year.

- With files from The Canadia Press